Kansas’ legislative process is among the least transparent in the country, experts say. Some leading lawmakers say things may have gotten out of hand.
Kansas’ legislative process is among the least transparent in the country, experts say. Some leading lawmakers say things may have gotten out of hand. Neil Nakahodo Kansas City Star
Kansas’ legislative process is among the least transparent in the country, experts say. Some leading lawmakers say things may have gotten out of hand. Neil Nakahodo Kansas City Star

National

‘One of the most secretive, dark states’: What is Kansas trying to hide?

By LAURA BAUER, JUDY L. THOMAS And MAX LONDBERG

The Kansas City Star

December 23, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 05:00 AM

Why so secret, Kansas? A Kansas City Star investigation

Kansas runs one of the most secretive state governments in the nation, and its secrecy permeates nearly every aspect of service, The Star found in a months-long investigation.

From the governor’s office to state agencies, from police departments to business relationships to health care, on the floors of the House and Senate, a veil has descended over the years and through administrations on both sides of the political aisle.

“My No. 1 question to anybody who opts in favor of nondisclosure is, ‘What are you trying to hide from us?’ ” said former Rep. John Rubin, a Johnson County Republican, calling Kansas “one of the most secretive, dark states in the country in many of these areas.”

What’s hidden are stories of regular Kansans who have suffered inside the silence.

Read the series here.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

    The Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines to undo 2015 Obama-era “net neutrality” rules that guaranteed equal access to internet on Thursday.

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations
FCC net neutrality vote interrupted due to security concern 0:54

FCC net neutrality vote interrupted due to security concern
Protesters rally against FCC net neutrality vote 1:44

Protesters rally against FCC net neutrality vote

View More Video