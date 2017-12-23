National

Corruption inside NC prisons - and the officers who fuel it

By AMES ALEXANDER And GAVIN OFF

December 23, 2017 05:00 AM

A Charlotte Observer special report on corruption inside NC prisons - and the officers who fuel it

A Charlotte Observer investigation found that a hidden world of drugs, sex and gang violence thrives inside North Carolina’s prisons – and that officers who are paid to prevent such corruption are instead fueling it. Prison officers frequently collude with inmates on crimes that endanger staff members, inmates and the public.

The newspaper’s five-part investigation found that some officers run lucrative contraband rings inside prisons. Others have sex with inmates. Still others beat shackled prisoners, or team up with gang members to allow brutal attacks.

State leaders, meanwhile, have created the very conditions that allow corruption to flourish.

Read the series here.

