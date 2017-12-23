National

Is your town breaking state law? Could be, and raffles may be in jeopardy

By KALEY JOHNSON And KARA BERG

News-Democrat

December 23, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 05:00 AM

A Belleville News-Democrat watchdog investigation

Raffles are an increasingly popular form of fund raising among organizations in small towns in Illinois. The games have jackpots of hundreds of thousands of dollars at times, and there is little oversight of them.

In some cases, the raffles themselves appear to violate parts of the state’s Raffles and Poker Runs Act. In other cases, the raffle ordinances in the cities don’t appear to be consistent with state law. And in yet other cases, the cities don’t appear to be enforcing their own raffle ordinances.

Gambling critics and experts say if the laws are not followed and enforced, it can lead to big problems: The prize money could be seized by the government, losing players could demand refunds, the insurance policies of the organizations might not cover accidents, and large crowds can threaten the safety of communities.

Read the full story here.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

    The Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines to undo 2015 Obama-era “net neutrality” rules that guaranteed equal access to internet on Thursday.

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations
FCC net neutrality vote interrupted due to security concern 0:54

FCC net neutrality vote interrupted due to security concern
Protesters rally against FCC net neutrality vote 1:44

Protesters rally against FCC net neutrality vote

View More Video