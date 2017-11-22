Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Authorities at the American University in Washington are trying to identify a suspect who put up posters of the Confederate flag around campus on the night of September 26. Photos by an American University student show the posters with the words “Huzzah for Dixie” on them. A branch of a cotton plant can also be seen attached to the posters, which were placed on bulletin boards for the Center for Israeli Studies, American Studies Month and a list of visiting writers to the college MFA program. CCTV footage released by the university showed a “person of interest” in a hard hat and hi-vis vest.