When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

Radio host accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Senate Russia inquiry has expanded 1:56

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control 1:07

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned 0:56

Ted Cruz says he will ignore the political circus 0:56

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained

Investigators worked overnight to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday. Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in the attack. Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was detained by police after they shot him in the abdomen.

Sputnik's legacy

On Oct 4, 1957, a tiny satellite stunned the world. A reflection on Sputnik's impact on the 50th anniversary of its launch (2007).

Confederate flag posters stuck on bulletin boards at American University

Authorities at the American University in Washington are trying to identify a suspect who put up posters of the Confederate flag around campus on the night of September 26. Photos by an American University student show the posters with the words “Huzzah for Dixie” on them. A branch of a cotton plant can also be seen attached to the posters, which were placed on bulletin boards for the Center for Israeli Studies, American Studies Month and a list of visiting writers to the college MFA program. CCTV footage released by the university showed a “person of interest” in a hard hat and hi-vis vest.

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.