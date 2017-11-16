North Texan launches primary challenge against Cruz

—North Texas media executive Bruce Jacobson launched a Republican primary challenge to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Thursday morning.
Jacobson, who lives in North Richland Hills, announced his campaign with a video, slamming politicians who “are far more interested in serving themselves and their own agendas rather than serving the people who elected them.”
The primary will be held March 6, 2018.
Jacobson opens the video pitching his old-guard Republican credentials — working in the Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush administrations. He then goes on to slam the GOP-controlled Congress for not doing enough to advance President Donald Trump’s agenda.
“With a Republican in the White House and a Republican majority in Congress, it makes no sense that we can’t move forward a conservative agenda,” Jacobson says in the video. “Most of this gridlock comes from the obstructionists in the Senate.”
Cruz has $5.8 million stockpiled for his reelection.
A Fort Worth-based super PAC, Texans for Texas, has been raising money to help Jacobson. The PAC had $25,000 as of June.
Jacobson’s campaign has already had a rocky start. A premature website went live last week, with filler text that said his positions on major policy issues were yet to come.
He’s well-connected in Republican circles though, and serves as vice president and executive producer for Christian televangelist James Robison, who is a spiritual adviser to Trump.
