Hurricane Irma approaches Bradenton as a Category 2 storm

Hurricane Irma remained on track to inflict significant damage on Bradenton, Sarasota and the Tampa Bay area on Sunday, possibly the largest storm to strike the region since the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921.
As the city hunkers inside under curfew, one of the strongest rain bands moved over Bradenton just before 10 p.m., according to local weather radar. The center of the storm has wobbled east and appears to be over Arcadia. As of 9:15 p.m., sustained winds at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport were 40 mph with gusts of 59 mph, according to Bay News 9. The southern part of the storm appears to be falling apart with dry air wrapping around the center of the storm.
Earlier Sunday afternoon, Irma made its second Florida landfall at 3:35 p.m. at Marco Island, as Hurricane forecasters warned of massive storm surge along the west coast of Florida as the storm moves north.
"The storm is approaching us," Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker said during a briefing Sunday afternoon. "The challenges are still ahead of us. We can't wait to say it has all passed."
The Manatee County Public Safety Center, which houses the Emergency Operations Center, was locked down at about 4 p.m. after sustained winds reached 45 mph. Law enforcement, fire crews, paramedics and any other emergency personal have also taken shelter for the duration of the storm. They are no longer responding to calls because it is too dangerous.
Earlier in the day, Irma crossed over the Florida Keys as a Category 4 hurricane, then dropped to a Category 3 storm. At 5 p.m., it was downgraded to a Category 2 storm. It is expected to be a Category 1 storm by the time it reaches Bradenton.
As of 8 p.m., the storm was moving north at 14 miles per hour, with its eye near Ft. Myers and winds at 115 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters warned that Anna Maria Island could see a storm surge of six to 10 feet.
Bays in the area have seen water receded so much that manatees were beached and boats completely out of water and on land. In a tweet, the National Weather Service asked people to "Please refrain from going out into exposed seabeds where waters have drained away known as negative storm surge. Storm surge is #1 killer."
The large storm already knocked out power to more than 3 million people across the state and brought destructive winds and storm surge to towns and cities on both sides of the peninsula, although at 7 p.m., only 40,560 of 184,900 Florida Power and Light customers in Manatee County had lost power, according to FPL’s website. Peace River Electric Company shut off all the power to its customers to protect its grid, leaving their 23,645 customers without power.
The city of Venice was forced to shut down its water plant Sunday night after officials said there "appears there is a significant water main break within the system," according to a post on the city's official Facebook page.
Employees will wait for the storm to pass before going out to find and fix the break, then water can be restored to the city, according to the post. The city will notify residents when water has been restored, then there will be a 48 hour boil notice in effect. Until then, there is no water to drink or even flush toilets with in Venice.
Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm with top sustained winds of 130 mph at 9:10 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical storm conditions are expected Sunday in the Bradenton area, with conditions expected to worsen to hurricane level by Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service office in Tampa.
As conditions worsened, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office imposed a 24-hour curfew that began at 3 p.m.
“We are going to enforce this curfew. It’s a second-degree misdemeanor so I’m urging you to stay inside until 3 p.m. tomorrow afternoon,” Sheriff Rick Wells said. “We’re not going to tolerate looters. We will put them in jail. We have plenty of room at the jail. That is where they will find their safe haven once the storm has passed.”
As of 3:30 p.m, traffic was nowhere to be found on U.S. 41, a major Bradenton street, after the curfew took effect. Earlier, the Florida Highway Patrol warned motorists to stay off of Interstate 4, as water started to build.
Police were traveling through neighborhoods, including the one on Riverview Boulevard, around 10:30 a.m., playing recorded audio of the evacuation order. A small group of people gathered around an ice machine in Samoset, hoping to grab a last-minute supply of ice before the storm struck.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott said at a noon news conference that local, state and federal officials were prepared to respond once the storm passes. The governor left Tallahassee Sunday afternoon for Pensacola, the only major Florida city out of Irma’s path and where the airport is still open.
Aides say the governor will spend the night in Pensacola and will fly from that city to the Keys and other areas most heavily damaged from the hurricane. Tallahassee International Airport and the local fixed-base operator where Scott keeps his personal jet are both closed due to the storm.
President Donald Trump and his Cabinet received an update Sunday afternoon on the federal response to Hurricane Irma from Department of Homeland Security officials, including Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Brock Long. The White House said Trump is in touch with authorities from states who will be affected by Irma over the next several days, as well as those U.S. territories that have already been touched by the storm.
“It's all about coordination,” Trump said, praising the Coast Guard and FEMA for their storm efforts. “I think we're really well coordinated as well as you could possibly be.”
The president, who owns the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, told reporters he’d be “going to Florida very soon.”
Trump also received an update on Hurricane Harvey relief in states impacted by that storm last week. On Friday, the president signed a bill green-lighting $15 billion in relief for Harvey.
The White House said Trump approved a Florida disaster declaration that will make federal aid available to people in the counties of Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pinellas, and Sarasota. Residents and business owners who had property damaged in those counties can apply for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.
The House of Representatives cancelled votes planned for Monday due to anticipated absences of many members. None of the votes was to involve major legislation. Voting is expected to resume Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Forecast
Heavy rains started in Bradenton around 9 a.m., and around 11 a.m. stronger wind gusts were forming in the Bayshore area near the marina. Manatees were spotted swimming through the low tide at Sarasota Bay.
Winds will steadily increase. About 5 inches of rain is forecast to fall between 2 and 8 p.m., with another 3 inches possible between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the latest hourly forecast.
Heavy rain, expected to last for hours, could lead to flooding of the Manatee River. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Tampa. The river was at 37 feet Sunday morning and is expected to reach 42.2 feet by Tuesday morning. Flood stage is at 41 feet.
Manatee County is also under a storm surge warning in addition to a hurricane warning.
As many as 3 million FPL customers could lose power during the storm. In Sarasota County, 90,230 of 263,800 FPL customers had lost power as of 7 p.m., the utility reported.
Sarasota County emergency management chief Ed McCrane urged residents to find a safe room away from windows and doors, and to stay off the roads during Irma.
"When you put yourself in harm’s way, you put a responder in harm's way," McCrane said.
Seven tactical teams were placed in safe spots, spaced out in Sarasota County geographically on Saturday night, McCrane said. Those teams are set to help once conditions from Irma start to improve.
"Their mission is to clear the roadways from I-75 to hospitals to the beach areas and the major arteries of throughout the county," McCrane said.
Shelters
Lakewood Ranch High School has been designated as the shelter of last resort, according to county officials. The shelter opened at 9 a.m. Sunday as many other shelters were already at capacity.
At least 25,000 people in Manatee County have taken shelter in a public school. Williams and Gene Witt elementary schools are the other shelters with the most capacity still available. As of 10:30 a.m., there were 17,000 people at shelters in Sarasota.
As of 4:14 p.m., all school shelters were in lockdown due to 45 MPH winds.
At 7:15 p.m. in the middle of a showing of A Bug’s Life at Prine shelter, the power went out due to a downed pole outside the building. Hallways were dark until an emergency generator returned some power, although not the air conditioning.
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, all access to Anna Maria Island was cut off, as the entire island is included in the mandatory evacuation of Zone A, home to 82,208 people. There was also a voluntary evacuation issued for Zone B, home to 101,926 people. Water was shut off to the island before Sunday morning.
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was shut down Saturday night and will remain closed through the duration of the storm.
Those who have remained on Anna Maria Island or other low lying areas and mobile homes will be on their own until winds drop below 45 mph on Monday. Wells, the sheriff, said they know where some of those residents are, and they are prepared to save people from those areas.
Seven first-in tactical teams compromised of sheriff's office deputies, fire crews, Bradenton police officers, Florida Highway Patrol troopers, paramedics and Florida Power and Light will be deployed first.
Sarasota schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Hospitals
The Lakewood Ranch Medical Center remained fully operational as of Sunday morning, the waiting room quiet as rain and wind started pelting the building.
Lisa Kirkland, director of marketing, said it’s important for people to know the hospital is not a designated shelter, and resources needed to be reserved for the patients. The hospital is not sheltering family members of patients.
Kirkland declined to comment on possible issues such as loss of power, hospital staffing and patient capacity. She also declined to comment on the reported 206 patients who were relocated to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center from Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Those concerned about their loved ones can call the main hospital line at 941-782-2100.
Landfall
The storm’s center is expected to pass near Tampa Bay, which has not been struck by a major hurricane since October 1921, when the population was about 10,000, said hurricane center spokesman Dennis Feltgen. About 4 million people now live in the low-lying area.
The Tampa Bay Hurricane of 1921, also known as the Tarpon Springs Hurricane, came in as Category 3 storm, killed eight people and caused $10 million in damages, in 1921 dollars.
Along the Gulf Coast, forecasters warned that flooding from storm surge could be catastrophic, with water rising as high as 15 feet from Cape Sable to Captiva. The storm surge from Ana Maria Island to Clearwater Beach, including Tampa Bay, could be as high as 8 feet, the NHC said.
Anna Maria Island could see unprecedented storm surges.
"For the first time many are going to find water coming through their homes from eight to 10 feet," Wells said. "That's not something they're use to and I believe that they feel they can ride this out because of that. It's never gotten that bad."
