Hamstrung on Harvey aid, Texans take their frustrations to Pence

Texas Republicans, caught between denying their state hurricane relief funds and supporting a deal struck with Democrats, will be able to vent their frustrations with the White House Thursday night.
The state’s congressional delegation, including members of both parties, is headed to Pence’s Washington home to discuss plans for recovery efforts related to Hurricane Harvey.
The meeting was planned by Pence’s office earlier in the week, but now comes at a tense time for the White House and congressional Republicans. The House is expected to vote Friday on an aid package that has $15 billion for aid to storm-ravaged parts of Texas and Louisiana. But the legislation also includes extending the debt limit and government funding for another three months, proposals not usually with conservatives.
President Donald Trump surprised Republicans Wednesday by striking a deal with Senate Democrats to tie the Harvey relief to a debt ceiling increase. The Senate overwhelmingly approved the measure Thursday. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, voted for the bill.
Some members of the Texas House delegation, which includes 25 Republicans and 11 Democrats, are so irritated they’re suggesting they could vote against the funds for their own hurricane-ravaged state. A handful said Thursday that they'll use their time with Pence tonight to voice concerns about the way the deal was made with Democrats.
“As much as I want to help Texas, I can’t vote for something that’s a blank check on the debt,” said Republican Rep. Joe Barton, whose district includes parts of Arlington and Fort Worth.
Barton told reporters he won’t be the only Texan voting against the deal.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency desperately needs that money for its Disaster Relief Fund, which funds recovery efforts, and is set to run out of money at the end of the week.
The House, including Barton, voted overwhelmingly earlier in the week to give the agency $7.85 billion in additional funds, but with no debt ceiling or budget changes.
Then came the Trump deal. Conservatives said it ceded leverage on other legislative issues later in the year. As of Thursday afternoon, leaders of the 150-member conservative Republican Study Committee had panned the plan, and many of the group’s members were threatening to vote against it.
Texans, who make up more than 10 percent of the 240 Republicans in the House, are uniquely positioned to vent that frustration Thursday night. Most members said they planned to attend the meeting with Pence, who served alongside some of them in the House before he became governor of Indiana, and is viewed by many in the delegation as a closer political ally than the president himself.
“Depending on the circumstance, if it’s social I’ll be social, if it’s substantive I’ll be substantive,” Barton said, when asked whether he’d talk to Pence about the White House’s negotiations with Democrats.
“It could go either way, but I know Pence real well,” Barton added.
Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, an outspoken critic of Trump’s deal, said he would support the relief package because Houston needs it. But, he added he would “of course” use the meeting to discuss the White House’s decision to work with Democrats, albeit politely.
Houston Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, who wore a “Houston Proud” T-shirt to House votes Thursday, said he mostly planned to thank Pence for his quick visit to Texas after the storm, but would consider using the time to talk strategy.
“We may get to that,” he said. “We’re getting more money and that’s positive. A lot of recovery has to happen, so let’s work together and communicate.”
