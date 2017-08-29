More people remain insured since Obamacare, CDC says. But many pay more out of pocket

Applicants line up outside the Sunshine Life and Health Advisors in the Mall of the Americas to enroll for insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act on December 15, 2014 in Miami, Florida. More Americans remain insured since the ACA became law in 2010, but many pay more out-of-pocket for their coverage, according to the National Health Interview Survey released Tuesday. Gaston De Cardenas Gaston De Cardenas