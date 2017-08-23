Pence hints at economic sanctions against Venezuela: ‘Our resolve is unwavering’

Venezuelan exile Maria Eugenia Tovar holds a photo of her daughter, who was killed in 2014, and talks about her loss as Vice President Mike Pence, right, listens through the help of a translator. Vice President Pence held a roundtable with many Venezuelan exiles - former candidates and officials prior to giving his remarks on the Venezuelan crisis at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Doral on Wednesday. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com