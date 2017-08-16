Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial

Heather Heyer was killed when a vehicle drove through counter protesters in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, her grandfather, father, and mother talked about her passion and beliefs at a memorial at the Paramount Theater.
CSPAN
The future of protecting an open Internet has been the subject of fierce debate, and potential changes to the rules by the Federal Communications Commission could impact your online experience. (Originally published May 2014)

(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails