Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison speaks during a February meeting between President Donald Trump and manufacturing executives at the White House in Washington. Morrison is among those who resigned from a White House jobs panel over comments about racism made by President Donald Trump. Evan Vucci AP file

Trump disbands manufacturing council

August 16, 2017 1:54 PM

President Donald Trump says he’s ending a pair of White House advisory councils that were staffed by corporate chief executives.

CEOs have been resigning since Saturday, when Trump blamed both sides for the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counterprotesters. The resignation accelerated after Trump on Tuesday again blamed “both sides.”

Trump says on Twitter that “rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!”

