Venezuela policy wins Trump unlikely friends in Latin America

In one of the most striking recent examples of Latin American unity, an emergency meeting held in Peru this week over how to handle Venezuela’s pressing political crisis drew 17 countries that denounced a “breakdown” of democracy.
Foreign ministers flew to Lima from every corner of the Western Hemisphere — except the U.S.
It wasn’t because the region had aligned itself against Washington. For once, Latin America’s biggest players came together to make the rarest of admissions: When it comes to Venezuela, they agree with President Donald Trump. At least for now.
“What we have in Venezuela is a dictatorship,” Peruvian Foreign Minister Ricardo Luna said Wednesday, speaking for the regional allies and echoing the White House’s same use of the D-word a week earlier.
Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and especially Mexico don’t see eye-to-eye with Trump on a string of issues — including cracking down on immigration and taking a harder line on Cuba.
But with most of Washington focused on the North Korean nuclear threat, Russian election-meddling investigation and ongoing internal White House intrigue, Trump’s administration has steadily gained allies on Venezuela, the one urgent foreign-policy matter that hasn’t triggered frenzied cable-news debates and prompted Trump to vent on Twitter.
Behind the unusual display of regional unity is opposition to the all-powerful legislative body inaugurated last week by the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The White House branded Venezuela a dictatorship — and other countries followed.
Their unexpected support explains in part why the White House has appeared to take a more deliberative approach to escalating its response against Venezuela. Trump promised quick economic action. But rushing to impose harsher trade or financial sanctions might alienate the countries that have backed Washington’s rhetoric on Maduro.
“It would be way more efficient if we see these sanctions coming from a multilateral perspective,” said Moisés Rendón, associated director for the Americas program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “That would add more pressure.”
Among Trump’s friends on Venezuela are presidents he’s spoken to by phone and mentioned concerns about the oil-rich South American country’s economic collapse, including Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of Peru and Juan Carlos Varela of Panama. Some of the leaders have domestic concerns of their own: the prospect of having to accommodate a mass exodus of Venezuelans, for example, or fending off internal political opposition from the left.
Vice President Mike Pence is visiting four of the allies — Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Panama — next week, a trip that could give the Trump administration a chance to announce further steps on Venezuela, or at least solidify support.
For years, longtime critics of Maduro and his predecessor, the late President Hugo Chávez, have knocked Latin American nations for sticking behind their increasingly authoritarian governments. The Trump administration itself hasn’t always handled Venezuela as a priority: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson skipped a crucial Organization of American States meeting in June that might have resulted in a censure against Maduro if the U.S. had exerted more diplomatic pressure. In a split with the White House, some veteran State Department diplomats continue to urge dialogue instead of sanctions.
Latin American countries still haven’t taken any concrete steps against Venezuela; Wednesday’s Lima Declaration offered sharp language but no sanctions like the ones imposed by the U.S. The Treasury Department has frozen U.S. assets, banned U.S. travel and prohibited Americans from doing business with 30 Venezuelans, including Maduro himself.
Still, getting leaders from so many countries that have sympathized with leftist governments in the past to go as far as they did was seen as an accomplishment by both the White House and experts on the region, who without fail argue that a broad international response to Maduro would be most effective. That the U.S. didn’t sit in on the Lima meeting only gave the White House’s position more credibility when participants gave a nod to Washington’s line.
“It’s a really important first step, in terms of Latin American countries laying the ground on how they want the Venezuelan government to change,” said Francisco Monaldi, Latin American Energy Policy fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. “This of course has been taboo for many Latin American countries, sanctions imposed on another Latin American country.”
But Latin American countries may find it harder to impose their own oil or financial sanctions than the U.S., because they might not clear their legislatures or because they might require steeper sacrifices to their own economies, warned David Mortlock, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center who wrote a report with Monaldi examining possible U.S. economic sanctions against Venezuela.
“The cost to the sanctioning country becomes much more significant, and so it can get harder and requires a much more strenuous diplomatic lift to get other countries to go with you,” Mortlock said. “I suspect the United States government is laying the groundwork for that now.”
Maduro has dismissed Trump’s sanctions push as right-wing “imperialism” attempting to interfere in sovereign Venezuelan affairs. But criticism from other countries has forced Maduro to divert his attention from Trump to leaders of other countries, a tacit acknowledgment he doesn’t only face pressure from the yanquis.
Over the past week, Maduro has inveighed against neighboring Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, calling him “disastrous” for public education and declaring him “obsessed” with Venezuela. He’s questioned whether Brazil, plagued by a far-reaching corruption scandal, would be able to participate in any regional peace talks “because there’s no legitimate government” there.
And he has disparaged Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto over a leaked transcript of a private telephone conversation in which Trump told Peña Nieto to stop contradicting his claim that the U.S. will build a border wall.
“It’s shameful, Peña Nieto, that you let yourself be treated like that,” Maduro said, noting the U.S. continues to deport Mexicans. Peña Nieto, Maduro continued, “behaves like an abused employee, violated by Donald Trump.”
Maduro’s taunts have not made the countries budge. If anything, they appear emboldened: Santos said in a Colombian TV interview Tuesday that “a dictatorship is under way” in Venezuela.
“They’re doing away with democracy,” Santos said, adding that he hadn’t spoken to Maduro in months, since Venezuelan troops illegally crossed into Colombian territory.
Maduro’s increased isolation has made him rely more heavily on his remaining leftist allies, chiefly Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Caribbean nations that still receive heavily discounted Venezuelan oil. All pledged their unyielding support at a Tuesday meeting in Caracas meant to counter the Lima gathering.
Maduro insisted only the heads of state criticizing him — not the actual voters who elected them — take issue with his rule. “Latin American peoples back Venezuela,” read a Thursday headline on Venezuelan state-run television.
Hours later, in a lengthy address to the new constituent assembly, Maduro insisted he wants as robust a relationship with the U.S. as he has with Russia.
He instructed his foreign minister to at least try to set up a phone call with Trump: “Mr. Donald Trump,” he said, “here is my hand.”
