Soldiers promised citizenship charge Pentagon with putting their applications on ice

U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Krzysztof Misiura, formerly of Poland, left, and USAR Specialist Christian Joy Tecson, formerly of the Philippines, right, take the Oath of Allegiance along with 28 other members of the U. S. Armed Forces Friday, May, 23, 2008 as they become U.S. Citizens during a ceremony at the Pritzker Military Library in Chicago. M. Spencer Green AP