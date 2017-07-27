Showtime has signed on for a still-untitled animated series based on the current White House, with Stephen Colbert serving as executive producer.
Showtime has signed on for a still-untitled animated series based on the current White House, with Stephen Colbert serving as executive producer. Showtime Showtime
Showtime has signed on for a still-untitled animated series based on the current White House, with Stephen Colbert serving as executive producer. Showtime Showtime

National

Stephen Colbert is producing an animated TV show centered on Donald Trump

By Michael Canva

The Washington Post

July 27, 2017 5:41 PM

President Donald Trump has been such a comedic boon to Stephen Colbert that the late-night host is expanding his Trump portfolio.

Variety reports that Showtime has signed on for a still-untitled animated series based on the current White House, with Colbert serving as executive producer.

Colbert not only saw his CBS show eclipse Jimmy Fallon's NBC late-night show after Trump became president; he also has a long-standing appreciation of animated satire, from his "Tek Jansen" cartoon shorts on his old Comedy Central show to his voice work for "Saturday Night Live's" "TV Funhouse" feature, the "Ambiguously Gay Duo."

The 10-episode series will air this fall with a short turnaround window, to spoof timely headlines, Variety reports.

"I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I'm honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world," said Colbert, according to the Hollywood trade. "I've seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA."

The new series was spawned by the animated Trump character that has appeared on Colbert's "Late Show."

Colbert’s animated project is not the first television show to center entirely on Trump. Comedy Central debuted “The President Show,” a fictional late-night talk show hosted by Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik, in late April, and recently ordered more episodes, per Variety.

  Comments  

Videos

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached
Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 1:20

Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

View More Video