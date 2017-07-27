So Brownback will be the ambassador for religious freedom. What’s that?

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is preparing to leave Kansas for a new job in the Trump administration, but his new title has many Kansans scratching their heads: What is the ambassador-at-large for religious freedom?
This isn’t an overseas posting. The ambassadorship is based at the State Department in Washington, D.C.
Brownback will oversee a staff of about 25 as the head of an office responsible for publishing an annual report on religious freedom in virtually every country in the world, along with a list of the countries that are the world’s worst abusers.
Brownback also will be able to make policy suggestions and recommendations, such as sanctions against individuals or foreign governments accused of persecuting religious minorities.
He’ll be expected to assist religious and human rights groups, testify before Congress on issues of religious freedom, and meet with foreign government officials to discuss persecution of religious minorities in their countries.
He will report directly to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Brownback will be the first publicly elected official to hold the ambassadorship, said former Virginia Congressman Frank Wolf, who introduced the bill that created the ambassadorship in 1998.
Previous ambassadors have been religious leaders or heads of nongovernmental organizations, said Wolf, who now serves as a distinguished senior fellow at the 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative, a Christian nonprofit in Washington.
The previous ambassador-at-large for religious freedom was Rabbi David Saperstein, who held the post for about two years under President Barack Obama.
Before that, the post was vacant for a long time, said Nina Shea, a senior fellow at the nonprofit Hudson Institute, where she directs the Center for Religious Freedom.
“It has not had a lot of influence, frankly, because it’s been demoted in a way from the original act in the sense that it did not have direct reporting” to the secretary of state, Shea said. “It became a subset of the human rights bureau.”
Brownback’s appointment could help boost the office’s influence, she said.
“To have someone with stature and political connections in Washington and respect and experience in government and Congress, with political stature in his home state, will bring it more heft,” Shea said.
Legislation passed in December and signed by Obama strengthened the clout of the office by bolstering staff levels and funding.
As a result, Wolf said, Brownback will be taking over an office with “a lot more power and funding and authority.”
He rejected any suggestion that the ambassadorship could be a step down for the governor.
“Oh my goodness no. ... A lot of people wanted this job.”
