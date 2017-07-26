‘Dancing with the Stars’ wants Sean Spicer. History doesn’t give him great odds.

Sean Spicer could be waltzing from the White House straight to network television, as multiple reports Wednesday indicated that producers of the popular “Dancing with the Stars” program was courting Spicer to appear in its upcoming season.
According to both Politico and the New York Post, several major television networks, including NBC, CBS, Fox News and ABC, where “Dancing with the Stars” airs, are angling to hire the former White House press secretary, who resigned last Friday.
But it was the “Dancing with the Stars” news that got the most buzz on social media, as critics of Spicer and his former boss, President Donald Trump, wasted no times in making jokes at his expense.
ONLY way I'd watch Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars is if he & Melissa McCarthy's impersonation waltz together while arguing. PERIOD! pic.twitter.com/yeMUQULHv7— NaturesEncore (@naturesencore) July 26, 2017
Sean Spicer appearing on "Dancing with the Stars" is still less embarrassing than working for the Trump administration.— Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) July 26, 2017
Sean Spicer possibly on Dancing with the Stars ??? I can hear it now "This is the best dance you have ever seen on this show...period!"— JME (@TerpsAlum81) July 26, 2017
While news of the potential casting broke Wednesday, it was actually predicted by actor Zach Braff, who tweeted the day that Spicer resigned that he couldn’t wait to see him on the competitive dancing show, which pairs celebrities with professional dancers.
Can't wait to see Sean Spicer waltz on Dancing With the Stars.— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 21, 2017
Nailed it. https://t.co/4hSBhff4rz— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 26, 2017
If Spicer were to compete on the show, he would join former Texas Governor and current Secretary of Energy Rick Perry as the second Trump administration official on the show in two years.
Unfortunately for Spicer, previous politicians and political journalists have not done well on “Dancing with the Stars.” Perry was eliminated after just two weeks in 2016, while former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay competed in 2009 but withdrew after three weeks due to stress fractures.
Conservative political commentator Geraldo Rivera, a Fox News contributor, came in last place in 2016. Another Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, finished in last as well in 2006, and fellow journalist Giselle Fernandez, who worked for CBS and NBC, was voted off after three weeks in a separate season in 2006.
As for whether Spicer actually has any moves, that remains to be seen. He’s criticized the pop duo Daft Punk in the past, but there doesn’t seem to be any footage of him dancing. The closest thing we have to that is Melissa McCarthy’s impersonation on “Saturday Night Live.”
Comments