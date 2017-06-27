Beyond the Bubble: Where do Democrats go after Georgia?

On this week’s episode, Democrats in swing districts try to learn the lessons of Jon Ossoff's loss in Georgia's 6th congressional race as Nancy Pelosi's leadership comes under fire.
Meanwhile, Democrats in Florida fight among themselves, Democrats in California hope to "Make California Relevant Again" and Republicans in North Carolina undercut the Democratic governor's power.
Joining Pati Mazzei to share the view from battleground states are Democratic political strategist Mike Mikus, national political correspondent Alex Roarty, Colin Campbell of the News & Observer in Raleigh and Chris Cadelago of the Sacramento Bee.
In this episode:
-- Pati Mazzei reports that Florida Democrats are in turmoil after the state party chairman insulted state legislators already wary of his leadership ahead of the all-important 2018 election.
-- Colin Campbell tells us that the Republican-held North Carolina Legislature is flexing its political muscle to strip Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of his power.
-- Chris Cadelago surveys Democratic lawmakers in House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's home state of California after the loss in Georgia's special congressional election prompted questions about Pelosi's future.
