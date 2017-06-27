Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita

A view of the Hill Fire burning east of Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County, shared by Cal Fire SLO on Tuesday morning, June 27, 2017.
Cal Fire SLO
During his May 3rd testimony, FBI Director James Comey stated that he "misspoke" when discussing emails that Hillary Clinton deputy Huma Abedin forwarded to Anthony Weiner's laptop. The FBI acknowledged that only a "small number" of emails were possibly "relevant," not the hundreds or thousands that the FBI director had stated during his testimony. The FBI sent a letter correcting the testimony on Tuesday, the same day President Trump fired Comey.

Ohio State University says a shelter-in-place warning has been lifted and the scene is secure following reports of an active shooter and at least seven people injured. Ohio State tweeted Monday morning that all classes would be canceled for the rest of the day.

The advertisement for World Down Syndrome Day features 15 people with Down syndrome with messages to a future mom

Another championship run, another adorable batch of babies in onesies! The smallest (and cutest) Cleveland Indians fans have been warming up in the bullpen for 9 months, and their call has finally arrived! Cleveland Clinic will bundle all little sluggers born during the World Series in Cleveland Indians onesies to support the Tribe throughout the Fall Classic.

Gilmore Girls makes its much-anticipated return with four memorable chapters from the lives of Lorelai, Emily, Rory and countless more Stars Hollow stalwarts. Picking up nine years after we last ​dropped in on the whimsical Connecticut town, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life finds each of our ​leading ladies at a major crossroad: Lorelai’s relationship with Luke is at an unnerving standstill; Rory’s budding journalism career in New York has stalled before it's even begun; and Emily’s world is turned upside down following the untimely passing of her beloved husband, Richard.

As part of the #VoteYourFuture campaign, Robert De Niro is filmed expressing his thoughts about Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, but the video was deemed too partisan to use. A website called “Anonymous Content” has since posted it online.

The huge increase of the list price for the severe-allergy drug injector has led to backlash against Mylan, the latest in a string of pharmaceutical companies accused of price gouging.

Protesters have taken to the streets of Charlotte following the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday. Officials allege a black officer opened fire on Scott after he emerged from his car with a gun in the University City area. Family members say Scott, a disabled black man, was holding a book.

After six months of silence, an American contractor who was kidnapped in Iraq shares the story of a harrowing 31-day captivity and his search for justice.

