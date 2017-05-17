The Avengers director made a powerful video pleading to keep Planned Parenthood open

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Schumer on President Trump’s reported leaks: ‘History is watching’ Pause 0:34 FBI Director Comey 'misspoke' on Huma Abedin emails 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 1:11 DNC Chair pushes for special prosecutor at White House protest 2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game 3:55 Obama: Panama Papers show need to tighten tax laws 4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election 1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:16 McMaster defends Trump intel reveal to Russians as 'wholly appropriate' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Filmed by Joss Whedon in support of Planned Parenthood, "Unlocked" highlights the different ways Planned Parenthood health centers play a role in the lives of millions of women nationwide. The video follows three different women through critical moments in their lives -- showing what the world would look like if attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood succeed. Joss Whedon

Filmed by Joss Whedon in support of Planned Parenthood, "Unlocked" highlights the different ways Planned Parenthood health centers play a role in the lives of millions of women nationwide. The video follows three different women through critical moments in their lives -- showing what the world would look like if attempts to shut down Planned Parenthood succeed. Joss Whedon