NC Sen. Thom Tillis says, “I’m doing well” after collapsing during DC race

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Schumer on President Trump’s reported leaks: ‘History is watching’ Pause 0:34 FBI Director Comey 'misspoke' on Huma Abedin emails 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 1:11 DNC Chair pushes for special prosecutor at White House protest 0:35 Anti-Trump protesters gather in Raleigh 2:23 Darrell Issa explains why he wants probe of Russia 2:56 Joss Whedon's film in support of Planned Parenthood 0:25 NC Senator on hospital bed after collapse: I'm fine 2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game 1:59 Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Sen. Thom Tillis collapsed during the ACLI Capital Challenge race in Washington, D.C. on May 17. Initial reports say CPR was performed on the North Carolina senator but this video update from Tillis says he was just being checked out after he got overheated. @SenThomTillis. Photo credit: Debra Alfarone/WUSA-TV McClatchy

Sen. Thom Tillis collapsed during the ACLI Capital Challenge race in Washington, D.C. on May 17. Initial reports say CPR was performed on the North Carolina senator but this video update from Tillis says he was just being checked out after he got overheated. @SenThomTillis. Photo credit: Debra Alfarone/WUSA-TV McClatchy