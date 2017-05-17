NC Sen. Thom Tillis says, “I’m doing well” after collapsing during DC race

Sen. Thom Tillis said he’s doing well after collapsing during a Washington D.C. race on Wednesday morning.
Tillis, a 56-year-old North Carolina Republican, was about two miles into a three mile race in Anacostia Park when he collapsed and was given CPR at the scene by bystanders.
About an hour later, Tillis announced in a tweet that he was fine.
“I’m doing well,” Tillis said in a tweet. “Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well-wishes.”
I'm doing well. Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well wishes. #CapChallenge pic.twitter.com/uQGQp85qzR— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017
He was taken in an ambulance after first seeming unconscious.
Tillis was competing in the American Council of Life Insurers Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race. According to the race website, the Capital Challenge “attracts scores of members of Congress, high-ranking political appointees, Generals, Admirals, television correspondents, print and web reporters, Federal Judges and other Washington VIPs.”
Tillis posted a photo to his Twitter account just before 8 a.m. showing him smiling and standing with members of his team.
Jeff Darman, director of the ACLI Capital Challenge said Sen. Thom Tillis was responsive, and taken to George Washington University Hospital. He said he doesn't know of his condition after he was taken by the paramedics.
“He just had a seizure, is what the medical people told me, but when he went down, he did not bang his head,” Darman said. “He was talking... and in good shape, they said. They just took precaution and sent him to the hospital.”
A source close to the senator said he is awake and in the hospital now.
"He’s OK, doing good, and they’re running tests now," the source said.
Comments