Make entrance music great again? College lacrosse team starts game with Trump speech

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 FBI Director Comey 'misspoke' on Huma Abedin emails Pause 1:41 Bears Ears singled out during Trump's signing of national parks order 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game 4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election 1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary 1:15 Mike Pence silent on Julian Assange's credibility 1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey 1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe 1:36 McConnell defends Comey firing as Schumer calls for special prosecutor Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Adelphi University's lacrosse team used a clip from Donald Trump's speech at the 2016 RNC to take the field. Barstool Sports, President Donald Trump Speeches, Twitter Produced by: Alexa Ard / McClatchy