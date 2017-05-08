Pro-Ryan group launches ad thanking supporters of House healthcare bill

EMBARGOED UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY
A political nonprofit aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan is offering air cover to Republicans who backed the House effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, launching a new national ad buy that begins on Monday.
The American Action Network is going up with a $500,000 buy that touts the health plan, known as the American Health Care Act, and thanks Ryan and Republicans who supported the measure in its narrow passage out of the House last week.
"The Republican health plan provides families with more choices, better coverage, and lower premiums," the spot says, describing the plan as one that eliminates "expensive mandates" and protects people with pre-existing conditions -- a sticking point of the health care debate. "Thank Paul Ryan and House Republicans for keeping their word and fighting for the health care we deserve."
The spot directs viewers to call a number that connects to the Capitol switchboard.
The buy, which is slated to run on national cable as well as in Ryan's Wisconsin congressional district, comes as members head home for congressional recess, and many are bracing for angry constituents who strongly opposed efforts to repeal Obamacare. Some senators have already made clear that they intend to make major changes to the bill, which passed Thursday.
“Thanks to Speaker Ryan’s leadership, conservatives kept their promise and are now one step closer in delivering quality, affordable care and rescuing health care from total collapse,” said Corry Bliss, American Action Network's executive director, in a statement.
The ad is in addition to the organization's $2 million TV campaign which uses similar language to thank members in 21 congressional districts for their support of the GOP health care measure.
