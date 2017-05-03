Tribes that lobbied for Utah monument say Trump team is ignoring them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school Pause 1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of Brexit 3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful' 1:03 McClatchy wins two Pulitzers 3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions 17:35 Mitt Romney attacks Donald Trump ahead of GOP debate 1:07 How would Canada's legalization effort affect Washington pot sales? 1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary 0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports 2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red-rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status. Brittany Peterson McClatchy