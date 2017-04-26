Trump may get his health care deal after all

The Trump administration’s push to revive the moribund GOP health proposal has apparently paid off.
The White House and key Republican House members are reportedly close to an agreement to amend GOP health care bill so that states could opt out of two popular Affordable Care Act provisions, including one that requires individual health plans to cover 10 “essential health benefits.”
The other provision, known as “community rating,” bars insurers from varying premiums based on health status or medical history. It also requires them, under “guaranteed issue” rules, to offer coverage to all who want it.
A proposal from moderate Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., negotiated with conservative Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., would allow individual insurers to charge plan members different rates based on their health status.
The proposal is gaining support, with the conservative Freedom Caucus announcing Wednesday it was behind the deal. That potentially could allow a House vote by Friday on the GOP health care bill. Passage would give President Donald Trump a key legislative success ahead of his 100-day mark this weekend, though Speaker Paul Ryan wouldn’t speculate on timing.
MacArthur’s proposal addresses the Affordable Care Act’s community rating system, in which the entire pool of plan enrollees pay the same premium rates. That spreads the higher costs of sicker plan members among all who buy coverage.
Both guaranteed issue and community rating helped cut the number of uninsured people with pre-existing conditions by 3.6 million, or 22 percent, from 2010 to 2014, according to federal estimates.
Allowing insurers to set rates based on health status would mean serious conditions like cancer and heart disease, along with common ailments like asthma and high blood pressure, could drive up individuals’ cost of health coverage. That could make insurance unaffordable and cause many to drop coverage.
That would only add to the estimated 24 million people expected to lose health coverage under the GOP bill over the next decade, said a statement by Bruce Siegel, President and CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals, which treat a disproportionate share of impoverished patients.
"This latest version of the AHCA is not an improvement. It’s simply bad policy that will cut a lifeline of health care for millions of Americans," Siegel’s statement said.
The proposal by MacArthur, who leads the moderate GOP Tuesday Group, also lets states seek federal approval to waive Obamacare’s essential coverage requirements and set their own coverage mandates.
The Trump administration tried earlier this month to get House Republicans to adopt similar proposals after a full House vote on the GOP health bill was scrapped last month due to a lack of support.
On Wednesday, the House Freedom Caucus announced its support for the GOP health care plan if it includes the MacArthur amendment. Meadows, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, helped negotiate the amendment with MacArthur.
Ryan called the measure “very constructive” on Wednesday. He said the provision would lower premiums and give states more flexibility.
Because premiums for young and healthy people would likely decline under the proposed amendment, Republicans expect the measure to spur more people to buy coverage.
Ryan said he expects the amendment to get the fractured Republican caucus closer to consensus, but would not say when he expects the GOP health care bill to get another full vote in the House.
“We’ll see,” he said. “We’ll vote on it when we get the votes.”
In a statement, House Democratic Whip Steny H. Hoyer said the proposal would allow insurers to discriminate against people with preexisting conditions, “making it substantially the same bill that House Republican leaders could not secure the votes to pass last month.”
Older people and sicker people, including those with preexisting conditions, would likely have to pay more for health insurance under the proposal. That could leave many unable to afford it.
Some 52 million working-age adults have preexisting medical conditions that would likely have left them unable to get health coverage before the Affordable Care Act, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.
“Bringing their catastrophic bill back, repackaged but unchanged, will not make it any more likely to pass; nor will it make it any less dangerous to the health of the American people,” Hoyer said. “I urge the Speaker and Majority Leader to keep their TrumpCare bill off the House Floor.”
Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said many House Republicans still haven’t seen the text and the details of the proposal, but were encouraged by a discussion of the measure on Wednesday.
Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., a member of the Tuesday Group, said the MacArthur proposal puts pressure on all members to vote for the bill.
“I’m telling any and every member that we need to get this done,” Collins said. “We made a promise when we campaigned. It’s a promise that we made and it’s reasonable. Let’s get it done.”
Meadows, Collins said, stood up in the closed-door caucus meeting Wednesday morning and gave MacArthur a standing ovation. “I think that kind of says it all,” Collins said.
Asked about the likelihood that the Senate would strip the measure out, Collins said, “Let the Senate do their job. We’re going to do our job.”
But the bill may be "going nowhere" in the Senate because the new language would likely run afoul of the Byrd rule, meaning it would require 60 votes in the Senate, said Matt House, a spokesman for Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.
“Once again, House Republicans have made their bill worse for the health of the American people in order to buy off the Freedom Caucus and other conservatives," House said. "There will not be 60 votes for a bill that drives up premiums and causes millions of people to lose their health insurance.”
Lesley Clark: 202-383-6054, @lesleyclark
Tony Pugh: 202-383-6013, @TonyPughDC
