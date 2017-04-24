Dem PAC launches ad campaign against Trump

A Democratic group is launching a weeklong effort to criticize President Donald Trump’s performance during his first 100 days in office, including digital ads that attack the Republican leader’s spending on travel.
“Trump has spent one-in-five minutes in Mar-A-Lago,” says one of the display ads set to appear on Facebook. “Taxpayers bill: $26.1 million.”
The ads will appear on Facebook in swing states Trump carried in 2016, according to a spokesman for the Democratic Super PAC funding the ads, American Bridge 21st Century. The group would not say how much money it would spend on the ad campaign.
The focus of the ads will change each day, with one emphasizing the president’s ties to Russia while another singles out job losses that have occurred during Trump’s tenure.
“Donald Trump is a loser who never wins,” said Shripal Shah, Bridge’s vice president. “We're going to hold him accountable for the disaster that has been his first 100 days in office.”
The group is also releasing a new website as part of the digital ad buy.
Alex Roarty: 202-383-6173, @Alex_Roarty
