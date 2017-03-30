Senate panel backs Acosta as labor secretary despite Democratic opposition

1:30 Family of five makes former Oakdale church home Pause

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

1:49 Trump: 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails'

2:30 Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change policies

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference