Even conservatives wary of GOP’s work-for-Medicaid plan that could cut off new moms

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change Pause

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

1:42 Biden rallies Democrats on anniversary of Affordable Care Act

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:36 Cuban fishermen call on more collaboration with US to preserve marine life