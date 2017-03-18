National

Students describe the scene of Ohio State attack

Ohio State University says a shelter-in-place warning has been lifted and the scene is secure following reports of an active shooter and at least seven people injured. Ohio State tweeted Monday morning that all classes would be canceled for the rest of the day.

Newborn babies bundled in Cleveland Indians gear for World Series

Another championship run, another adorable batch of babies in onesies! The smallest (and cutest) Cleveland Indians fans have been warming up in the bullpen for 9 months, and their call has finally arrived! Cleveland Clinic will bundle all little sluggers born during the World Series in Cleveland Indians onesies to support the Tribe throughout the Fall Classic.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Gilmore Girls makes its much-anticipated return with four memorable chapters from the lives of Lorelai, Emily, Rory and countless more Stars Hollow stalwarts. Picking up nine years after we last ​dropped in on the whimsical Connecticut town, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life finds each of our ​leading ladies at a major crossroad: Lorelai’s relationship with Luke is at an unnerving standstill; Rory’s budding journalism career in New York has stalled before it's even begun; and Emily’s world is turned upside down following the untimely passing of her beloved husband, Richard.

Outrage Over EpiPen Pricing

The huge increase of the list price for the severe-allergy drug injector has led to backlash against Mylan, the latest in a string of pharmaceutical companies accused of price gouging.

Out of the Darkness

After six months of silence, an American contractor who was kidnapped in Iraq shares the story of a harrowing 31-day captivity and his search for justice.

Hijacked Computer: What to Do

Can’t turn your computer on or off? Is it acting up, running slow, opening pages you didn't click, or displaying pop-ups constantly? There's a good chance your computer's been hacked or infected with a virus. Here’s what to do.

