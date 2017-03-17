Meals on Wheels donations shot to 50 times the usual rate after Trump proposed cuts

0:32 Pelosi: Democrats must be unified Pause

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow

0:59 Finding ways to learn about climate change

1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping