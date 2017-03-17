SC Rep. Jeff Duncan swaps town halls for Twitter

0:32 Pelosi: Democrats must be unified Pause

2:15 Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

1:11 Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area

1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California