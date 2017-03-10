Congress may pass a bill that would let employers force you to take a genetic test or pay

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban Pause

1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary

2:15 Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address

3:55 Obama: Panama Papers show need to tighten tax laws

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

2:29 Ad: Dear Future Mom

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:49 Trump: 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails'