Democratic group targets Trump’s jobs record

A Democratic group will launch an online campaign to draw attention to the number of jobs that have been lost in specific political battleground states during President Donald Trump’s presidency.
The ads from American Bridge, a Democratic group that specializes in research on Republican candidates, begin Friday, the same day the U.S. government releases jobs data for the first full month of Trump’s administration.
The ads will appear on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter in six states: Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, and New Jersey.
Trump has tried to highlight job growth in the country since he took office, praising companies that have announced planned investments they say will create jobs for American workers. Polls show that many people, even those who don’t like Trump, believe he and his policies will be good for the economy.
“For every job Trump dishonestly claims to ‘save’ or ‘create,’ he's glossing over others being lost as American workers across the country are laid off and lose their jobs to outsourcing -- jobs Trump did nothing to protect and keep in the U.S,” American Bridge said in a forthcoming press release.
On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its monthly jobs report, for February, the first such report for a month in which Trump was president every day.
The ads are part of a broader effort from American Bridge to criticize Trump’s record on the economy. The group will also create a website to track job losses under the president “due to layoffs and foreign trade,” and a spokesman said the group plans to launch similar digital ads in other states in the coming months.
American Bridge would not say how much will be spent on the ads.
Alex Roarty: 202-383-6273, @Alex_Roarty
