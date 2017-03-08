Struggle, strength and sisterhood

Acid attack survivors from left, Zarina Asghar, Fatima Munir and Rukhsana Sharafudding attend a gathering at an NGO office to mark International Women's Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Shakil Adil
AP
Shriya Gupta of Cherokee, N.C. strikes a pose with a statue titled "Fearless Girl", Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in New York. The statue was installed by an investment firm in honor of International Women's Day.
Mark Lennihan
AP
Two young women attend a rally to mark International Women's Day in Tbilisi, Georgia, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Women around the globe are taking to the streets to mark the day.
Shakh Aivazov
AP
A protester holds a slogan as she joins a rally marking International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday March 8, 2017. The women's group is also opposing the revival of the death penalty by the Philippine Congress.
Aaron Favila
AP
The first Egyptian female pilot to fly EgyptAir's biggest jet airliner, the Boeing 777-333, Magda Malek, adjusts her cap, at her home, on International Women's Day, in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Nariman El-Mofty
AP
Women burn a mock American flag with the portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at the U.S. Embassy to mark International Women's Day Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. Women all over the world mark the women's day with rallies and protests to highlight the role of women in society.
Bullit Marquez
AP
Nepalese women scrap cement out of old bricks to reuse them for reconstructing a house damaged by the 2015 earthquake on International Women's Day in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Women in Bhaktapur have played significant role on the reconstruction of their houses damaged in the April 2015 earthquake that killed 9,000 people and damaged nearly one million houses.
Niranjan Shrestha
AP
Indian ragpicker women play Lach Guti, a local game, with stones near a garbage dumping site on International Women's Day in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Anupam Nath
AP
Signs are posted at the Grindcore House restaurant shuttered in solidarity with A Day Without a Woman in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Organizers of January's Women's March called on women to stay home from work and not spend money in stores or online to show their impact on American society.
Matt Rourke
AP
Raechel Van Der Burg holds her dog as she sits on a street corner in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, March 3, 2017. Van Der Burg, a 42-year-old mother of two girls, makes a living from begging on the street. Van Der Burg said she makes about $30 a day to care for her kids and a sick husband. She said International Women's Day is an important day for recognizing women's role in the world.
Themba Hadebe
AP
A man offers a red carnation to a woman taking part in the "Todas en Silencio" demonstration to mark the U.N.-designated International Women's Day in front of La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Esteban Felix
AP
An old woman prepares pottery to earn living for her family in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Fareed Khan
AP
Kathy Bird, hugs Maria Rodriguez, of Florida Immigrant Coalition, during protest for A Day Without Women outside of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Miami, Fla. Dozens of supporters gathered for the event to speak and hold signs of support.
Emily Michot
The Miami Herald
Women stage an artistic installation dropping colored sand onto a mandala sand painting on International Women's Day, at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
Luca Bruno
AP