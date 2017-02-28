National

February 28, 2017 3:34 PM

Amazon Web Services outage leads to massive Internet issues

By Brian Murphy

An Amazon Web Services outage Tuesday led to problems on a number of websites, including Medium, Giphy, Business Insider, Slack and McClatchy properties. Some U.S. Senate sites were down on Tuesday afternoon as well.

Amazon Web Services, which hosts websites and provides hosting for images across the Internet, is experiencing “high error rates,” according to the company.

“AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3,” according to the Amazon Web Services site.

“We are working hard on recovering,” Amazon Web Services posted on its Twitter page.

Web pages and images on a number of sites are impacted by the outage.

“The AWS offering provides hosting for images for a lot of sites, and also hosts entire websites, and app backends,” according to TechCrunch.

At 3 p.m., Amazon said it identified the “root cause” of the issue. By 4 p.m., many sites appeared to be functioning again.

