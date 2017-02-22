Convicted Afghan ‘kill team’ leader will get a new day in court at Fort Leavenworth

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours Pause

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

0:28 Schumer: Possibility National Guard might be used for immigration enforcement 'despicable'