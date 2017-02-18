Amid boycott of Ivanka Trump-branded products, her perfume is a bestseller on Amazon

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign Pause

0:28 Schumer: Possibility National Guard might be used for immigration enforcement 'despicable'

1:32 Press Secretary says press should focus more on leaks than Flynn's resignation

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

3:10 Muslim feminist challenges stereotypes with literature

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices