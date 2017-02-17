Senate OKs Pruitt at EPA: How deeply will he scale back agency he sued?

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports Pause

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

1:49 Trump: 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails'

4:05 Trump asks black reporter to 'set up the meeting' with Congressional Black Congress

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world