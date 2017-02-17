What the 'Day Without Immigrants' looked like across America

Andres Mijares, left, joins others during an immigration protest, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Immigrants across the country stayed home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.
Eric Gay
AP
A protester holds a sign about President Donald Trump's wives during "A Day Without Immigrants" protest, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Alex Brandon
AP
A pedestrian walks by Capitol City Brewing Company in Washington, D.C., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, that was closed in support of "A Day Without Immigrants" protest.
Alex Brandon
AP
Eliana Gonzalez, age 9, from Woodbridge, Va., carries a sign during "A Day Without Immigrants" protest, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Alex Brandon
AP
Thousands of immigrants gathered in Marshal Park and later marched to the squatter in uptown Charlotte, N.C., to protest ICE arrests and deportations after a recent crack down on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
John D. Simmons
The Charlotte Observer
A group marches through downtown away from the Texas Capitol during an immigration protest, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Eric Gay
AP
Tsugumi Joiner, associate director of the Davis Museum at Wellesley College, walks past the shroud-covered painting, "Friends in a Storm Approaching," by Scottish-born artist James McDougal Hart, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at the museum in Wellesley, Mass. To protest President Donald Trump's recent travel ban, artworks by immigrants, or artworks given to the museum by immigrants, will be covered or de-installed through Tuesday to call attention to contributions that immigrants have made to culture.
Steven Senne
AP
A man holds the U.S and Mexico flags during an immigration protest, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
Eric Gay
AP
Luis Arce Mota, the chef and co-owner of La Contenta, posts a flyer in the window announcing the closure of his restaurant for the day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in New York. Mota, from Mexico, is now a U.S. citizen.
Mark Lennihan
AP
Jaciel Hernandez, 7, from Harnett Co., holds a sign as hundreds come out to protest the federal government's immigration policies during a rally held at Moore Square in Raleigh, N.C., on Feb. 16, 2017. It was part of the nationwide "A Day Without Immigrants" movement.
Chris Seward
The News and Observer
Hundreds of people march for approximately three miles on West Vernor from Clark Park to Patton Park in Southwest Detroit, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, as part of the nationwide boycott called "A Day Without Immigrants."
Todd McInturf
AP/Detroit News
A parking lot that would normally be filled with shopper's vehicles sits empty outside a closed Latino grocery story in Dallas, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
LM Otero
AP
Protesters cheer a speaker as they hold flags of Mexico, the United States, Columbia and El Salvador as hundreds come out to protest the federal government's immigration policies during a rally held at Moore Square in Raleigh, N.C., on Feb. 16, 2017. It was part of the nationwide "A Day Without Immigrants" movement.
Chris Seward
The News and Observer
The dining room of the Mexican restaurant Taqueria El Rinconsito in Tacoma, Wash., is empty because the owners decided to close Thursday as a show of solidarity with the nationwide "A Day Without Immigrants" protest on Feb. 16, 2017.
Drew Perine
The News Tribune
A shopper walks past a sign hanging outside the closed Marco's Fish Market, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in south Philadelphia's Italian Market as part of "A Day Without Immigrants" protest.
Jacqueline Larma
AP