Going boldly beyond the diaper: NASA explores solutions to poop problem

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports Pause

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

1:49 Trump: 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails'

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction