Why your Facebook trending topics look different: Fake news

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports Pause

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

2:59 How it works: red tide testing

1:49 Trump: 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails'

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor