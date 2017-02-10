It's a cane! It's a sword! It's a no-no on a plane, TSA points out

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority Pause

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:38 Meet Boise Police's refugee liaison Dustin Robinson

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

3:02 Students describe the scene of Ohio State attack

1:36 Cuban fishermen call on more collaboration with US to preserve marine life

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology