Hiding money from your partner? You’re not alone. 12 million Americans do it, poll says.

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology Pause

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

5:02 Idaho Gov. Butch Otter: Christian refugees should get priority

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:38 Meet Boise Police's refugee liaison Dustin Robinson

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare