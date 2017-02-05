National

February 5, 2017 7:14 PM

George H.W. and Barbara Bush make first appearance since hospitalization at Super Bowl

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

Former president and first lady George H. W. Bush made their first appearance since being hospitalized with serious medical conditions several weeks ago to toss the coin before Super Bowl LI.

The Bushes appearance was greeted warmly on social media, with many marveling that the couple was able to attend the event after being treated for fatigue, shortness of breath and symptoms of pneumonia on Jan. 18.

That hospitalization forced the pair to miss President Donald Trump’s inauguration, with Bush writing a letter to Trump saying his doctor had told him a trip to Washington D.C. would “put me six feet under.” The Super Bowl this year is in Houston, Bush’s home state, making it easier for him to attend.

