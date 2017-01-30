Democrats ready to block Trump nominees as protest against immigration order

To protest President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily barring immigrants, refugees and visitors from seven countries, Senate Democrats are prepared to delay as long as they can the confirmation of some of his Cabinet nominees, a source close to Democratic leaders said Monday.
The Democrats want Republicans to join them in overturning, or even easing, the Trump order. While 11 Republicans have expressed reservations about the abrupt change in immigration policy, none have indicated so far they'll work with Democrats to weaken, change or repeal it.
Okay, counter the Democrats. Then, get ready for delays.
First up Monday is Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson. The Senate is voting Monday to limit debate to 30 hours, and Democrats plan to use every minute they can.
Tuesday, Trump plans to reveal publicly his pick for the Supreme Court – another nominee and another opportunity to obstruct confirmation votes if Democrats deploy such a strategy to try and induce Republican cooperation.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he’ll oppose any Trump nominee who supports the executive order.
Over the weekend, Democratic members of Congress joined protests at airports and elsewhere nationwide in angry opposition to Trump’s order.
By Monday, Democrats tried to cast the executive order as irresponsible. Schumer, for example, argued the broad executive action – which proponents argue will improve national security – has already begun to be used by Islamic State terrorism organizers as propaganda against the United States. And, Schumer said, it alienates Muslims who want to help the U.S. fight ISIS.
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
Comments