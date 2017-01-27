Nellie Elliot, Konner Krehbiel and Garret Goodson, top to bottom with sign, all from Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School in Wichita, Kansas, join with thousands of anti-abortion marchers near the National Mall during the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.
An anti-abortion marcher prays with his rosary among the thousands as they crowd near the Supreme Court at the end of the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.
Thousands of anti-abortion marchers carry signs as they crowd the streets along Constitution Avenue during the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.
Sisters MacKenzie, Madeline and Meredith Fortener, ages 23, 22 and 26 respectively, left to right, of Wyandotte, Mich., rally to end abortion at the March for Life in Washington D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.
A sign of a pregnant woman that reads, "Blessed is the fruit of the womb," is raised in the air near the National Mall during the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.
Thousands of anti-abortion marchers carry signs as they crowd the streets in front of the Supreme Court during the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.
Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump, speaks in front of thousands of anti-abortion supporters at a rally near the National Mall during the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.
Brady Webb, 22, of Steubenville, Ohio, and his fiancee Christine Schaefer, 23, of Eden, N.Y., bless each other in front of the Supreme Court across from the U.S. Capitol following the March for Life in Washington D.C., Jan. 27, 2017. Webb and Schaefer will be getting married in June of this year.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks in front of the thousands of anti-abortion supporters at a rally near the National Mall during the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.
Sarah Vogel, 16, and Elizabeth Cerwinske, 18, left and right, both from St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oak Grove, Minn., wear giant baby faces in support for babies among thousands of anti-abortion marchers near the National Mall during the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.
Thousands of anti-abortion marchers carry signs as they crowd near the National Mall during the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.
Mary Kolar, 58, from Tequesta, Fla., listens to Vice President Mike Pence, as thousands of anti-abortion marchers crowd the streets near the National Mall during the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.
Jean Anne Wayne, of Bowie, Md., takes a photo at the Supreme Court, and is on her 10th March for Life joining thousands of others in Washington D.C., Jan. 27, 2017. She was bused down from Sacred Heart Church and joined the march in support of mothers and babies.
Thousands of anti-abortion marchers carry signs as they crowd near the National Mall during the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.
A group from Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, N.C., poses for a photo on the National Mall along with thousands of anti-abortion marchers who will march to the Supreme Court during the March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2017.
