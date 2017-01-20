Day of rage

A parked limousine burns during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in downtown Washington. Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers.
John Minchillo
AP
A protestor cries out in pain after being hit by a bean bag round fired from police during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.
John Minchillo
AP
Small symbols of hope while tensions rise between protesters and riot police, during President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Smoke bombs fired at protesters during President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Dominique Brown, from Omaha, Nebraska, says "I can't believe this is our country. It hurts. This is the same fight our ancestors fought." She believes that there are enlightened humans and ignorant ones. "Ignorance doesn't have a color. If my heart can beat in your chest, we're good." Brown says during a protest at President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Tensions are high between police and protesters blockading entry ways during President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Christine Crow, from Ann Arbor, Mich., protests against President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Protesters show their dissent for the new administration, during President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Trump supporters break through a blockade of protesters during President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Protestors in supprt of Standing Rock crowd around one entrance during President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
A group of four protestors who call themselves "Future Feminists" create a blockade against President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Signs are put down as protestors link arms to form a blockade during President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Zac Spears, from NYC, protesting during President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Protesters met by police in riot gear during President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. Smoke bombs have been fired repeatedly.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Protesters chant "Shame on you" to Donald Trump's supporters arriving for his inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Protesters gather to blockade entrances toward President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Jade Bai from Los Angeles, Calif., came to support Trump at the protests during President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
A protester with a gas mask checks her surroundings as police move crowds back at nightfall in downtown Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. Mostly young demonstrators burned garbage cans and jostled with riot police blocks away from inaugural events.
Kevin G. Hall
McClatchy
Jeff Leonard, a Trump supporter from Las Vegas, received a direct hit of pepper spray while passing by protests during President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. "They just started running at me." Protesters rushed to help him.
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Protesters burn trash in Washington D.C.'s business district in response to President Trump's inauguration in downtown Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
Ken Cedeno
McClatchy