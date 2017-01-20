World reacts to President Donald Trump

A man passes by graffiti depicting US President-elect Donald Trump vandalized with paint, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Trump, the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.
Darko Vojinovic
AP
A woman makes a semi-naked protest during the inauguration of a figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Wax museum in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Paul White
AP
About a dozen activists of Hindu Sena, a local right wing group, garland and offer sweets to a photograph of U.S President-elect Donald Trump as they celebrate ahead of his inauguration at Jantar Mantar, a popular place for protest gatherings in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan.19, 2017.
Manish Swarup
AP
Protesters burn a mock U.S. flag and a real one during a rally at the U.S. Embassy to coincide with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Left-wing and Muslim activists have asked President Rodrigo Duterte in a noisy protest to keep his promise of charting a foreign policy independent of America by staying away from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Bullit Marquez
AP
Cartoons of President-elect Donald Trump are part of an exhibit titled "Trump: A wall of caricatures" at the Caricature Museum in Mexico City, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The exhibition, which features dozens of works by Mexican and international cartoonists, mocks amongst other things the president-elect's derogatory statements about Mexicans and his plans to build a wall between the two countries.
Marco Ugarte
AP
Yon Hui Bell, rear, holds her son, Emilio Rafael, as they join community activists as they gather in front of San Fernando Cathedral for a vigil on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in San Antonio. The group gathered to show their support for immigration groups, women's groups, minorities, and others they fear may be harmed by the new administration's policies.
Eric Gay
AP
A protester shouts slogans while displaying an anti-Trump placard during a rally at the US Embassy to coincide with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. Left-wing and Muslim activists have asked President Rodrigo Duterte in a noisy protest to keep his promise of charting a foreign policy independent of America by staying away from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Bullit Marquez
AP
Two men dressed like bodyguards pose next to a wax figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during a photo call at the Grevin Seoul Museum in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Trump's wax figure was unveiled at the museum before his presidential inauguration.
Lee Jin-man
AP
Protesters of the environmental organization 'Greenpeace' display placards showing a part of an anti Donald Trump slogan at the Berlin Wall Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Full slogan reads 'Mr. President, walls divide, build bridges!'
Michael Sohn
AP
A man stomps on an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in Panama City, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States.
Arnulfo Franco
AP
Traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, hours before Donald Trump is to be sworn in as president of the United States, are displayed for sale at a street souvenir shop in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP
A woman holds a Ukraine flag and looks up at the traditional Ukrainian bread and salt in front of the US embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in support of Donald Trump hours before he is to be sworn in as president of the United States.
Efrem Lukatsky
AP
Protesters walk beside The Statue of Liberty in a coffin during a mock second line jazz funeral procession down the streets of New Orleans in protest of the inauguration of Donald Trump Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Max Becherer
AP