Images of support

Lewis Ray, 74, poses for a photo as he waits for Donald Trump to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. The Midland, Va., veteran said he's proud to have served as a Marine and would eagerly serve again under Trump, who he praised for his "new ideas" and enormous business contacts.
Angela Markert-Powell from Holmdel, N.J., prays on the National Mall following the swearing in of Donald Trump to be the 45th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. "I wanted to be part of the ceremony, and I wanted to pray for our country. It is an honor to pray for our country," she said.
Cameron Motz, 18, from Posey County in southwest Indiana, poses for a photo while waiting for Donald Trump to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. The first-time voter supported Trump in the general election. Motz traveled to the District as part of a high school fundraiser to witness Trump's inauguration.
Tammy Yoch, 55, from Palm Harbor, Fla., listens as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. The life-long Democrat, who was emotional during the ceremony, voted for Trump in the general election. "I believe in Donald Trump. It's not about Democrats or Republicans, it's about our values," she said. "I believe he has the sincerity and the heart to make America great again. "He's a real patriot."
Robert Bonar, 16, from Mountain Top , Pa., poses for a photo while waiting for Donald Trump to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. "It was a good change for the country."
Maximus Moore from Virginia Beach, Va., poses for a photo while waiting for Donald Trump to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. The excited 6-year-old who traveled to the District with his parents, grandmother and three siblings said "Donald Trump is the best president."
Valerie Ricardo, 56, of Gaithersburg, Md., prays on the National Mall as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. Ricardo said she's "been praying for righteousness to rise up in this nation for 16 years and here we are."
Russell Mickush, 18, from Olney, Md., poses for a photo while waiting for Donald Trump to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. The Good Counsel High School senior and lacrosse player said he supports Trump's economic policies and his plan to build infrastructure in the U.S.
Nick Auchincloss, Bennett Burnes, and Sophia Ciani, all ages 16, front left to right, Brian Borgatello and Jack Kamps, ages 16 and 15, top left and right, pose for a photo while waiting for Donald Trump to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. The Santa Barbara, Calif., teens attended the inauguration as part of a high school trip. They admitted their support of Trump was "unusual" in their liberal enclave in southern California.
Jose Arzuaga, of Palm Bay, Fla., stands in reverence to the National Anthem on the National Mall after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2017.
