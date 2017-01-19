Hurricane Matthew FEMA assistance applications close Monday for North Carolina

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference Pause

2:32 A developing stance on the Afghan war

1:37 Obama ​revises plan for ​major troop ​reduction ​in Afghanistan

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education