Like the rest of Americans, a majority of cops think marijuana laws should be relaxed, study says

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House Pause

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:33 Carson at HUD confirmation hearing: need holistic approach to housing

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

1:51 Mattis, Trump's pick for defense secretary, talks about 'reality of what we deal with with Mr. Putin'

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes